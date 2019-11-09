Joe Brolly: 'For all the sugary words from RTE's top brass, Gay Byrne wouldn't last two minutes there nowadays'

No one was about. I stripped naked, left my clothes and glasses in a pile on the sand, and jumped in the freezing ocean.

After about 20 minutes I was coming out, when I heard that unmistakeable voice.

"Young Joseph. What a sight for sore eyes." It was Gay Byrne, out for his morning walk on the strand. "I see you are making trouble again," he said, as he strolled on, "Do make sure to keep it up."

George Bernard Shaw said: "The reasonable man adapts himself to the world. The unreasonable one persists in trying to adapt the world to himself. Therefore all progress depends on the unreasonable man."

George would have approved of Gay. He was the daddy of them all. Ground breaking, fearless, independent and completely unreasonable, he made The Late Late Show a national event.

From unrolling the first condom live on air (to gasps, laughter and some anger from the audience), to championing gay rights, and to bringing the south’s bête noir Gerry Adams onto the show, he turned what was billed as a light entertainment show into a cultural and political juggernaut.

He famously said: "If I am not getting into trouble with the powers that be in RTE, I am not doing my job."

Broadcaster Joe Duffy signs the Book of Condolence for his colleague Gay Byrne at the Mansion House in Dublin. Pic Steve Humphreys

While enthralling the nation with his pushing of the boundaries, the complaints mounted up. Every week, they arrived at RTE, all about Gaybo.

Every week, the top brass met to work their way through them. Gay would be summoned, but was entirely lacking in contrition.

"My job is to entertain the nation and that is what I intend to do."

And besides, as Gay’s resident pianist from those glory days, Frank McNamara, said (with a certain relish) to Ryan Tubridy during last Wednesday night’s tribute programme: "We used to have over a million people watching in those days."

I felt myself blushing a few moments later when Joe Duffy began reading out Auden’s 'Funeral Blues' with a straight face.

Maybe Joe doesn’t realise that Auden wrote the poem as a piss-take on how the establishment goes way over the top in eulogising an individual's death for its own ends: Stop all the clocks/cut off the telephone/prevent the dog from barking with a juicy bone/let aeroplanes circle moaning overhead/put crepe bows round the white necks of the public doves/let traffic police wear black cotton gloves . . . etc etc.

When Joe finished with: "He was my north, my South, my East and West/ My working week and my Sunday rest/ My noon, my midnight, my talk, my song, I thought that love would last forever: I was wrong", I could imagine Gay’s eyebrows hitting the ceiling.

Joe went on to boast that it took him seven years to get through Trinity. That quickly?

Television peak: Gay Byrne on The Late Late Show in the 1980s. Photo by John Carlos

Gay worked on the basis of instinct. Neutrality or balance were not part of his make-up.

He understood that these qualities may be okay in the diplomatic service, but would only lead to boring television.

So, we could roar in frustration at him (as we regularly did in the North when he was berating a republican) or clap our hands in delight and agreement, but whatever our background or bias, we couldn’t ignore him.

On Sunday morning, whatever spontaneous events had erupted the previous night on his show, these were the main topic of conversation outside mass, or in the newsagents, or in the pubs, or living rooms.

His programmes gave rise to blasphemy investigations, defamation allegations, condemnation from governments, political parties, and senior Church figures, including then Bishop of Clonfert Thomas Ryan.

The cleric denounced the show after Gay held a 'Mr & Mrs' type quiz where he asked a blushing Catholic husband what colour of nightie his wife wore on their wedding night. Gay didn’t mind.

He was a colossus in our living rooms, giving the country a break from the tedium of daily life, thrilling and surprising us and making us laugh or cry.

One of the guests on Wednesday night said that he told her before coming on the show, 'Do not wait to be asked to come in. If you want to contribute to the discussion just break in and say it."

Because of this, because he was unafraid, he allowed the chat to develop, whether it became angry or funny or sad, even if the direction it was taking didn’t accord with his own views.

Annie Murphy caused controversy when she appeared on The Late Late Show

Which meant that these discussions invariably took on a life of their own, and often had us on the edge of our seats. This way, he created something mysterious and unexpected and real.

Another effect of this fearlessness was that a naturally conservative man ended up making a massive contribution to liberalising a society which up until then had been soviet in its attitude to dissent.

Readers under 40 will not appreciate just how thrilling, shocking and transformative Gaybo was. In truth, they should have retired the show along with him.

Sadly, they didn’t, and that fearlessness has been replaced by a culture of control and blandness.

The Late Late Show nowadays is as gritty as the Tellytubbies.

Questions are scripted, the answer is irrelevant and the trick is to quickly move to the next question. Superficiality is key.

Everyone is great and everything is nice and the thing is to get them on and off the set on time, in contrast to Gay, who would let a guest run on, even if it sometimes meant another guest didn’t get on at all.

In common with most live output by the public broadcaster, this safety first, avoid complaints at all costs culture has created television that is as dramatic as a plate of scones.

The presenter must be bland and uninteresting. Niceness is crucial. The script is everything. Criticism must be avoided and the tyranny of balance holds sway.

Gay with Sinéad O’Connor in 1999. Photo: David Conachy

This disrespects the audience, insulting our intelligence and leaving us entirely dissatisfied. It works well for the commercial interests and the bureaucracies, but that is about it.

Gay understood that his guests were part of the wider world and that the wider world is a stormy and dark and hilarious and corrupt and unpredictable place.

He didn’t insult our intelligence. He didn’t avoid difficult subjects to please an advertiser or a sponsor or his bosses in Montrose. He didn’t stick to the safety of a script.

The central theme of his great creation was that human beings should be allowed to talk about important things, and joke about ridiculous things, not because he provided them with a public platform, but because that is what human beings do.

For all the sugary words from RTE’s top brass on Wednesday night, Gay wouldn’t last two minutes there nowadays.

It is an oppressive culture where anyone who thinks independently is quickly branded as controversial. In order to get and then stay in a job, the budding broadcaster must learn to fit in, to arse lick and to keep the head down.

Neutrality neuters, and Gay was a colossus who could never have settled for a life in captivity.

Online Editors