Jodie Whittaker finishes filming for Doctor Who

Jodie Whittaker has finished filming for Doctor Who after previously announcing she is leaving the programme.

The actress, 39, said in July that she would be leaving the sci-fi drama after taking over the Tardis in 2017 as the first female Doctor.

The programme’s official Twitter page said the actress had finished filming her upcoming episodes.

That’s a wrap! Jodie Whittaker and Mandip Gill have finished filming 🎬❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/g8d1XpuKzK — Doctor Who: Flux (@bbcdoctorwho) October 13, 2021

Whittaker will star in a new series of the programme later this year before exiting the BBC show in a trio of specials next year.

The first special will air on New Year’s Day 2022, the second will be later in the spring and the third, when the Doctor will regenerate, will air in autumn 2022 and will form part of the BBC’s centenary celebrations.

Whittaker has followed in the footsteps of predecessors including Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi by stepping down after three series at the helm of the Tardis.

Gill, who plays the Doctor’s assistant Yasmin, also joined the programme in 2017.

Showrunner Chris Chibnall is also set to leave the programme to be replaced by Russell T Davies.

Davies, who was behind the 2005 revival of the Time Lord, previously departed the show in 2009.