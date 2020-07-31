Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham celebrate virtual TV Baftas in their back gardens

Jodie Comer has said she plans to dance and enjoy a barbecue in the garden as she celebrates the virtual Bafta TV awards.

The actress, who is nominated for her role in Killing Eve, shared a photograph of herself on Instagram dressed in her gown and drinking a glass of champagne.

She wrote: “BAFTA is looking a little different this year….I’ve swapped the Royal Festival Hall for a BBQ in the back garden!!

“Shout out to the legend General Manager at Liverpool Parcelforce who hand delivered this beautiful @duroolowu dress to me this morning.

“After saying I was going to wear my pyjamas to this year’s BAFTAs I nearly got what I wished for! And thanks to @noblepanacea for the glow. Congratulations to all the nominees, let’s dance!”

Suranne Jones, who is nominated for Gentleman Jack, also shared a photo of herself in her dress at home and wrote: “All dressed up for a very different Bafta experience.

“Thank you @clarabetsyfrancis @o_pioneersuk for making my dress. So special.”

Meanwhile Stephen Graham posed in a paddling pool with his wife Hannah, dressed in his suit jacket and shorts, while Hannah sported the gown she wore last year.

He wrote: “Back garden Baftas!”

PA Media