Joanne McNally shares thoughts on 'misogynistic' Late Late Show question: ‘Why are we so ashamed of ageing’

Joanne McNally has asked why women are “so ashamed” of ageing following the “misogynistic” question asked by Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show last week.

The RTÉ host was called out by Derry Girls star Jamie Lee O’Donnell, who plays Michelle Mallon in the hit Channel 4 comedy, for asking about her age.

The actor tried to explain her problem with the question but was repeatedly shut down by Tubridy, making for an awkward experience that left viewers cringing.

Comedian Joanne McNally has now weighed in on the incident and sparked an interesting discussion about ageing, taking to her Instagram Stories this week to let her followers know her thoughts.

"Why are we so ashamed of ageing though?” Joanne, who hosts the My Therapist Ghosted Me podcast with pal Vogue Williams, asked.

“No, that's not me having a go at your one from Derry Girls, that's me asking a wider question about why women in particular are embarrassed about ageing.

“I'm the same, I'd be flat out rubbing years off myself if I could because we're told that women lose value as we age so we pretend we're not doing it."

On Friday night’s Late Late Show, Tubridy caused controversy when he asked O’Donnell: “This might be a rude question, you don't have to answer - but can I ask you how old you are?"

“I'm 117. I'm very, very wise,” she joked.

He pressed her on the subject again asking: "Would you consider telling me what age you are?"

"This is the thing about it that gets on my nerves a wee bit, no disrespect,” she began.

“It's always quite misogynistic even if it's unintentionally because men don't get the same scrutiny in their career."

Ryan tried to redeem himself by telling her: "I would definitely have asked the male actor the same question too."

To which she replied: "You say that now but there's nobody here to take your word for it.

"I was saying that you are great characters playing teenagers,” Ryan said, defending himself.

“That's what I was getting at - the fact that you're of a certain age that play teenagers and do it so well.”

"Actually there was a compliment coming there... please don't misunderstand,” he continued.

Flustered by her comment he said: "I'm done with that question, I'm going to move on. I can read the mood when I see it."