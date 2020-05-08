Joanna Lumley, Tom Jones and Shane Richie join BBC’s VE Day coverage

Joanna Lumley took part in the programme (Ian West/PA)

Sir Tom Jones, Joanna Lumley, Shane Richie and Anton du Beke have joined the BBC’s tribute to those who lived through the Second World War.

Jones spoke to a war veteran about his experiences of the conflict via a video call, while Lumley spoke to a factory worker.

Presenter Sophie Raworth hosted the programme from outside Buckingham Palace.

The programme featured a video montage of members of the public singing along to Dame Vera Lynn’s We’ll Meet Again, as well as musical performances by a number of famous faces.

Actors Adrian Lester and Richie, as well as Strictly Come Dancing star du Beke, sang wartime classics with the backing of a military orchestra outside the palace.

Beverley Knight also performed for viewers while Katherine Jenkins sang during the rendition of We’ll Meet Again.

Actor Sir David Jason and broadcaster David Dimbleby also made video calls to people who lived through the war.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also featured in the programme in a video call to residents of an East Sussex care home to listen to them reminisce about the day the war ended in Europe in 1945.

The programme ended with an address from the Queen.

