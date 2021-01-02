JK Rowling isn’t transphobic, says Eddie Izzard

Gender-fluid comic Eddie Izzard has defended JK Rowling’s stance on trans issues.

Harry Potter author Rowling, 55, has attracted criticism for comments on gender identity but vehemently denies she is transphobic.

Izzard, 58, recently sparked headlines when referred to as “she/her” while appearing on a TV show.

The star told the Daily Telegraph: “I don’t think JK Rowling is transphobic. I think we need to look at the things she has written about in her blog.

Expand Close JK Rowling (Yui Mok/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp JK Rowling (Yui Mok/PA)

“Women have been through such hell over history. Trans people have been invisible, too.

“I hate the idea we are fighting between ourselves, but it’s not going to be sorted with the wave of a wand.

“I don’t have all the answers. If people disagree with me, fine – but why are we going through hell on this?”

Izzard was referred to as “she/her” on Sky Arts series Portrait Artist Of The Year.

“I didn’t push for it (on the programme). This isn’t the big thing. I’ve been out for 35 years,” the comic said.

“When I was called ‘she’ on getting my honorary degree at Swansea (in 2019), no-one gave a monkey’s….

“If they call me ‘she’ and ‘her,’ that’s great – or ‘he’ and ‘him,’ I don’t mind. I prefer to be called Eddie, that covers everything. I’m gender fluid.”

PA Media