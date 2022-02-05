Jimmy Carr slammed for ‘disturbing’ Holocaust joke in Netflix show

Jimmy Carr has been criticised for a controversial Holocaust joke in his Netflix special.

The joke was branded “truly disturbing” and “beyond tasteless” as people reeled in horror at the comedian making the Holocaust a punchline.

Ahead of the His Dark Material show, the 8 Out Of 10 Cats star had issued a “trigger warning” as he said his performance contained “terrible things”.

Carr said: “When people talk about the Holocaust they talk about the tragedy of six million lives being lost to the Nazi war machine, but they never mention the thousands of gypsies killed by the Nazis, because no one wants to talk about the positives.”

Social media was awash with a backlash saying the joke went “beyond humour” and his words even sparked a petition calling for the segment joking about the Holocaust to be removed.

Traveller and Roma rights group Pavee Point called on Netflix to remove the special in which the comments are made, which they called “abhorrent”.

“Pavee Point decries racist and hateful material by Jimmy Carr. We call on Netflix to remove this abhorrent material.

"A week after Holocaust Memorial Day, we need to stand up to hate speech and promote equality for Travellers and Roma,” the group said on Twitter today.

UK group The Traveller Movement, who support the Traveller community, said: “This is truly disturbing and goes way beyond humour.

“We need all your support in calling this out.”

The charity also started a petition calling for the “removal of the segments of His Dark Material which celebrates the Romani genocide”.

Karen Pollock, chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, added on Twitter: “These comments from Jimmy Carr are beyond tasteless.

“The targeting of Roma and Sinti during the Holocaust is no laughing matter. Deeply offensive. I also don’t understand how this was aired @netflix.”

Hope Not Hate, the anti-fascism and anti-racism campaigning group, wrote: “Comedy is an amazing tool for progressive change and it’s such a shame that @jimmycarr decided to use his platform to celebrate the murder of one of the most marginalised groups in society.”

The Auschwitz Memorial added: “It’s sad to hear words that can fuel prejudice, hurt people & defile memory of their tragedy.”

Charity Friends, Families, Travellers said murder is “no laughing matter”.

Jimmy Carr’s representatives have been approached for further comment.

