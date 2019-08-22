Entertainment

Friday 23 August 2019

Jerry Springer to deliver lecture at Edinburgh TV Festival

Gabby Logan will also speak at the event.

Jerry Springer will speak in Edinburgh (Zak Hussein/PA)
Jerry Springer will speak in Edinburgh (Zak Hussein/PA)

By Craig Simpson, PA

Jerry Springer will discuss the media’s role in politics at the Edinburgh TV Festival.

The US broadcaster and former politician will deliver the Alternative MacTaggart lecture.

ipanews_0aa439a7-cc0e-4590-bfcb-8c1a8d767c32_embedded243700409
Presenter Gabby Logan will discuss women in sport (John Walton/PA)

He follows on from the address given by Channel 4 head of news Dorothy Byrne.

The TV star will also take part in a Q&A in which he will discuss hosting The Jerry Springer Show, as well as his views on the relationship between the media and politics.

ipanews_0aa439a7-cc0e-4590-bfcb-8c1a8d767c32_embedded238591608
Paul Feig will speak at the event (Ian West/PA)

Gabby Logan will also discuss women in sport during the festivities, and there will be a conversation on “bursting the southern white bubble” at the media event.

Ghostbusters director Paul Feig will also give and address in Edinburgh on the final day of the city’s annual TV festival.

The festival has seen the yearly McTaggart Lecture, and talks with Hugh Laurie, Louis Theroux, Jess Phillips, Alastair Campbell, and bosses from the BBC, Channel 5, and Channel 4.

PA Media

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top