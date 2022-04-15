Jerry Seinfeld pays tribute to ‘TV mom’ Liz Sheridan following her death aged 93

Jerry Seinfeld pays tribute to the ‘TV mom’ Liz Sheridan following her death (Yui Mok/PA)

Jerry Seinfeld has paid tribute to the “nicest TV mom” Liz Sheridan, who has died aged 93.

The US comedian, who starred alongside Sheridan in his eponymous sit-com Seinfeld, said he was lucky to have known the actress.

Sheridan died in her sleep from natural causes, five days after her birthday on April 10, her friend and long-time representative Amanda Hendon.

Liz was always the sweetest, nicest TV mom a son could wish for. Every time she came on our show it was the coziest feeling for me. So lucky to have known her. pic.twitter.com/ae9TDHQILU — Jerry Seinfeld (@JerrySeinfeld) April 15, 2022

She played Seinfeld’s doting mother Helen in the popular comedy.

“Liz was always the sweetest, nicest TV mom a son could wish for,” Seinfeld wrote on Twitter, sharing a picture of the pair.

“Every time she came on our show it was the coziest feeling for me.

“So lucky to have known her.”

As well as her famous role in Seinfeld, Sheridan also had a prolific stage career.

She appeared on Broadway in plays and musicals during the 1970s including Happy End with Meryl Streep and Ballroom.