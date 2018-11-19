Entertainment

Monday 19 November 2018

Jeremy Vine’s Channel 5 show sparks Ofcom probe

Presenter Anne Diamond, who was filling in for Vine, apologised to viewers.

By Sherna Noah, Press Association Senior Entertainment Correspondent

Broadcasting watchdog Ofcom has launched an investigation into Jeremy Vine’s Channel 5 show over offensive language.

Anne Diamond, 64, was filling in for new presenter Vine, 53, on the show when a caller suddenly used the c-word to verbally attack her live on-air.

An Ofcom spokeswoman said: “We are investigating whether this programme broke our rules on offensive language.”

The word was used by the telephone caller, identified as “Chris”, just after 10.30am last month.

Diamond apologised to viewers twice “for that creeping in on air.”

Vine took over the show after Matthew Wright quit following 18 years as its host.

The Wright Stuff has since been named after its new presenter.

Press Association

