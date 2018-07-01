Jeremy Vine to leave Points Of View after 10 years

Jeremy Vine is to leave audience feedback show Points Of View after 10 years, the BBC has announced.

Jeremy Vine is to leave audience feedback show Points Of View after 10 years, the BBC has announced.

It follows Vine’s appointment as new host of Channel 5 show The Wright Stuff from September – which will return with a new name after Matthew Wright’s departure earlier this month.

The broadcaster thanked viewers for their comments “good and bad” over the past decade.

Vine said of his time on the show: “I thought after 10 years hosting this wonderful show I should move on. It’s given me such a privileged position to look at everything the BBC does on TV – watching it all from your point of view.

Jeremy Vine, who has been announced as the new presenter of Channel 5’s daily current affairs show, following the departure of Matthew Wright (Steve Parsons/PA Images)

“You’re the person who matters most in this place. Thanks for your company on Sunday afternoons. Thanks for all the comments, good and bad. Keep them coming!”

The show will return in the autumn, but will no longer be fronted by a presenter to allow more time for audience feedback, the BBC said.

David Brindley, head of commissioning, popular factual and factual entertainment said: “With his dry sense of humour, warmth and familiarity, Jeremy has been helping to broadcast viewer complaints and appreciations for the last 10 years.

“I’d like to thank him for all his work and commitment to the series and we look forward to Points Of View continuing to offer a unique space for our viewers to have their say.”

Press Association