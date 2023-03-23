Jeremy Paxman to be honoured for contribution to broadcasting by BPG

Jeremy Paxman is to be honoured with an award for his outstanding contribution to broadcasting.

The 72-year-old broadcaster is known for his successful television career, which included presenting the BBC’s Newsnight and University Challenge.

The Broadcasting Press Guild’s (BPG) Harvey Lee Award will be presented to Paxman, in recognition of his career spanning more than five decades, at the 49th annual BPG awards, which are chosen by journalists who cover television, streaming and audio.

After starting out as a graduate trainee at the BBC in 1972, Paxman went on to work across some of the broadcaster’s best-known programming, including Panorama, Breakfast Time and the Six O’clock News.

He spent 25 years presenting the BBC’s current affairs programme Newsnight before stepping down in 2014.

Paxman revealed he would be leaving his role as quizmaster on University Challenge last year after 28 years in the role.

His departure followed an announcement in May 2021 that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Speaking about honouring Paxman with the award, the BPG’s chairman Grant Tucker said: “As an organisation of journalists, the BPG holds Jeremy Paxman in very high esteem for his broadcasting record which has meant remarkable longevity, a unique authenticity and a fierce desire to hold some people’s feet to the fire.

“We loudly applaud Jeremy’s famous interview interrogations of the powerful and his dedication to the journalistic craft, which provides the very best for his viewers, listeners and readers.”

The BPG awards will take place at the Royal Horseguards Hotel in London on Friday.

Other prizes set to be handed out during the ceremony include those for best audio presenter, best radio programme and best podcast, as well as for best actor and best actress, best drama, best comedy, best entertainment and best documentary.

Previous winners of the BPG’s Harvey Lee Award, shining a light on an individual’s outstanding contribution to broadcasting, include Sir Lenny Henry, Moira Stuart, John Humphrys, Nicholas Parsons, Sir Terry Wogan, Cilla Black, Melvyn Bragg and Jon Snow.