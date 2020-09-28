Jeremy Edwards to reprise Kurt Benson role on Hollyoaks

Jeremy Edwards will reprise his role as Kurt Benson in Hollyoaks.

The actor appeared in the first ever episode of the Channel 4 soap in 1995, before quitting four years later.

He features in a new advert celebrating the 25th anniversary of the beginning of the programme.

Kurt originally left Holloaks in 1999 after he cheated on his wife Ruth Osborne, who was played by Terri Dwyer.

Six months after his departure, Kurt was said to have died in a jet ski accident.

The character last starred in Hollyoaks in 2013 when he appeared in the vision of his friend Tony Hutchinson, who is played by Nick Pickard.

Since leaving the programme Edwards, 49, has gone on to star in Holby City and The X Factor: Celebrity.

PA Media