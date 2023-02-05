Jeremy Clarkson becomes grandfather after daughter Emily gives birth

Jeremy Clarkson has become a grandfather after his eldest daughter Emily welcomed her first child, Arlo Rose.

The 62-year-old broadcaster shared a zoomed-in photograph of himself cradling his new-born granddaughter, saying he was “the happiest a man can be”.

On Sunday, 28-year-old Emily shared a black and white photograph of her cuddling the new-born baby in hospital, confirming the girl was born on February 1 and is taking her husband Alex Andrew’s last name.

She wrote on Instagram: “We’re all doing really well at home and just loving this time hanging out as a family so will be back online in a little bit.”

Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper was among the first to congratulate the couple, alongside YouTuber Zoe Sugg, Great British Bake Off finalist Laura Adlington and former Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan-Blyth.

It comes weeks after Clarkson faced a backlash over a column he wrote in The Sun newspaper about the Duchess of Sussex, which became the Independent Press Standards Organisation’s (Ipso) most complained-about article.

The column, for which both he and The Sun later apologised, attracted criticism from high-profile figures and politicians, as well as from his daughter Emily.

In a statement shared on her Instagram story at the time, she said she is “against everything that my dad wrote”.

She added: “My views are and have always been clear when it comes to misogyny, bullying and the treatment of women by the media.

“I want to make it very clear that I stand against everything that my dad wrote about Meghan Markle and I remain standing in support of those that are targeted with online hatred.”

Later in his apology on Instagram, Clarkson said his language was “disgraceful” and he is “profoundly sorry”.

He added: “I was mortified and so was everyone else. My phone went mad. Very close friends were furious. Even my own daughter took to Instagram to denounce me.”