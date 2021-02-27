Jenny Eclair: I had to wait decades to get my own TV show

Jenny Eclair has quipped she had to wait until she was 60 to get her own TV show.

The comedian is fronting amateur painting show Drawers Off on Channel 4.

She said she “felt a bit peculiar” about the title at first.

And Eclair told the Graham Norton Radio Show: “It’s about time I got my own telly show! I’m 60!”

She quipped: “I had to wait until I was 60 years old and in a pandemic. I knocked them down, all of the TV execs are battle weary.”

Gah @Alan_Measles art show - big tears throughout - gorgeous to see @AnnekaRice and @BoyGeorge plus @HarryHill all of whom I have worked with over the years- icing on the cake was the ad for #drawersoff - I had to wait many years for this - like decades — Jenny Eclair (@jennyeclair) February 26, 2021

She told Norton’s Virgin Radio show she was a little concerned at first that the programme might be a bit saucy.

“I worried it was going to be a calling card for the dirty old man brigade. I didn’t want it to be some peculiar middle aged men pulling their chairs very close to the television and wearing a mac,” the comic said.

“I had a couple of nightmares over that as you can imagine.”

But she added: “We were very sensitive to the artists as models, about lighting and draping.

“I mean, it’s daytime telly, you can’t see bum, you’re not allowed.”

The Graham Norton Radio Show with Virgin Radio airs Saturdays and Sundays from 9.30am to 12:30.

PA Media