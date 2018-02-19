Entertainment

Jennifer Lawrence glitters in gold at Red Sparrow premiere

The Hollywood star plays a spy in her new film.

By Julia Hunt, Press Association Entertainment Reporter

Jennifer Lawrence turned heads as she stepped out in London for the premiere of her new film Red Sparrow in a revealing gold dress.

The Hollywood actress, 27, lit up the red carpet in her floor-length sequin-covered gown, which featured a full floaty skirt and a deep plunging neckline.

The glamorous look came a day after Lawrence dazzled on the Bafta red carpet in an elegant black dress to show solidarity with the Time’s Up movement.

Red Sparrow stars Lawrence as a Russian spy who falls for a CIA officer played by Joel Edgerton.

Matthias Schoenaerts, Charlotte Rampling and Jeremy Irons are also among the cast.

Lawrence recently announced she is taking a break from acting to focus on activism.

She told Entertainment Tonight: “I’m going to take the next year off. I’m going to be working with this organisation as a part of Represent.Us… trying to get young people engaged politically on a local level.

“It doesn’t have anything to do with partisan (politics),” she said. “It’s just anti-corruption and stuff trying to pass state-by-state laws that can help prevent corruption, fix our democracy.”

Press Association

