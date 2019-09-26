Jennifer Hudson leaves The Voice UK

The Voice UK coach Jennifer Hudson has announced she is quitting the show.

The Voice UK coach Jennifer Hudson has announced she is quitting the show.

The Oscar-winning star will be unable to join her fellow judges in the red chairs due to filming commitments.

Voice coaches Will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs (David Parry/PA)

Hudson broke the news to fans on Twitter, saying she will be absent from the upcoming series.

The actress and singer said she would miss the show but will return to the UK for other projects.

Hudson wrote on Twitter: “Hey y’all! I’m sad to share that I won’t be able to join my friends in the red chair for @thevoiceuk this season due to filming commitments here in the States. I sure will miss my UK family, but I’ll be back soon for ‘Cats’ and ‘Respect’! Throw some shoes for me in the mean time.”

Hey y’all! I’m sad to share that I won’t be able to join my friends in the red chair for @thevoiceuk this season due to filming commitments here in the States. I sure will miss my UK family, but I’ll be back soon for ‘Cats’ and ‘Respect’! Throw some shoes for me in the mean time. — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) September 26, 2019

Hudson joined the ITV talent show in 2017 and has enjoyed one series as the winning coach during that time.

The singer guided rising talent Mo Adeniran to a win in series six in 2017.

Hudson has worked alongside Olly Murs, will.i.am, and Sir Tom Jones on the programme.

She achieved worldwide fame in 2006 after receiving the best supporting actress Oscar for her work in Dreamgirls.

PA Media