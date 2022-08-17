Jenna Ortega embodies Wednesday Addams in teaser for Netflix’s spin-off series

Netflix has offered fans a glimpse at Jenna Ortega in her title role as spooky Wednesday Addams in a trailer for a new spin-off series (Matthias Clamer/Netflix/PA)

Netflix has offered fans a glimpse at Jenna Ortega in her title role as spooky Wednesday Addams in a trailer for a new spin-off series.

The supernatural detective show, directed by Tim Burton and starring Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Luis Guzman as Gomez and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley, is due for release later this year.

The series follows 16-year-old Wednesday’s years as a student at Nevermore Academy.

The first season will follow Wednesday as she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree that terrorises the town and solve the murder mystery that her parents were embroiled in 25 years ago.

In the teaser, Zeta-Jones and Guzman appear loved up as members of the Addams family, driving Wednesday to Nevermore Academy after she was expelled from eight schools in five years.

Guzman says: “You will love Nevermore. It is a magical place where I met your mother. Fell in love.”

Zeta-Jones, donning long black hair, pale skin and black lipstick, adds: “Finally you will among peers who understand you. Maybe even make some friends.”

The trailer sees Ortega sporting Wednesday’s classic braided hair, pale skin, dark eye makeup and collared dress.

She said: “Little did I know I would be stepping into a nightmare full of mystery, mayhem and murder. I think I am going to love it here.”

On Tuesday, Netflix shared a black-and-white photo of the quartet on Twitter.

“Say hello to Netflix’s Addams Family,” the streaming giant said.

“Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jenna Ortega, Luis Guzman, and Isaac Ordonez star in Wednesday, the new series from Tim Burton.”

Co-creator Miles Millar told Vanity Fair: “It’s not trying to be the movies or the ’60s TV show.

“That was very important to us and very important to Tim (Burton).”