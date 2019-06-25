Jenna Coleman impressed in a blue lace jumpsuit at the Serpentine Summer Party, where the worlds of art, architecture, fashion and business collided.

Jenna Coleman impressed in a blue lace jumpsuit at the Serpentine Summer Party, where the worlds of art, architecture, fashion and business collided.

Jenna Coleman is radiant in blue at the Serpentine Summer Party

The 33-year-old actress was among a clutch of stars to attend the event on Tuesday night, including actress Felicity Jones, British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, Laura Whitmore, Tanya Burr, Maya Jama and Molly Goddard.

Jenna Coleman at the Summer Party 2019 (Ian West/PA)

The former Doctor Who star wore a Chanel belt and a pair of black earrings as she arrived at the event in Kensington Gardens, London.

The annual fundraiser celebrated a summer of exhibitions by artists such as Faith Ringgold and Luchita Hurtado.

Felicity Jones at the Serpentine Galleries in Kensington Gardens (Ian West/PA)

It also featured a new free-floating pavilion by Japanese architect Junya Ishigami.

Stars Wars actress Jones wore a plunging black sequin-covered dress and a silk bow, with her hair swept to one side.

Lily Travers also attended the London event (Ian West/PA)

Actress Lily Travers wore a colourful summer dress paired with black open-toe heels.

Press Association