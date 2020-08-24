Jedward hit out at Jim Corr’s ‘idiotic behaviour’ after he attends an anti-mask, anti-lockdown protest

Twin pop duo Jedward have hit out at Jim Corr’s “idiotic behaviour” after he attended an anti-mask, anti-lockdown protest in Dublin yesterday.

The protest, which took place at Custom House Quay on Sunday, saw hundreds protesting the lockdown and public health advice on face coverings and was organised by Yellow Vest Ireland.

Jim Corr of the band The Corrs was in attendance and called the twin brothers “Ireland’s answer to Millie Vanillie”.

“G’wan leave the whole country “breathless” from Covid because of your idiotic behaviour @Jimcorrsays,” Dublin’s John and Edward Grimes wrote on Twitter, referring to The Corrs’ hit single ‘Breathless’.

Jedward slammed the anti-mask protest.

"Dear Dublin Anti Mask Protest [sic]," they added.

"Get the f*** inside you selfish low lives, sincerely the rest of the country."

In response, Jim Corr didn’t back down: "Shut up you fools and grow a brain between you."

"Ireland's Millie Vanillie have spoken and I shall hand in my notice forthwith."

However, Jedward refused to back down and said that he is the “best background member in the history of Irish music”.

"You're the best background band member In the history of Irish music. Jim 'it really doesn't matter at all, cause we are so young now' and 'irresistible' you're just another #COVIDIOT good luck with your air guitar skills," the brothers wrote.

The Eurovision stars recently received praise for attending Black Lives Matter protests in the US and dismissed comparisons between Black Lives Matter demonstrations and the anti-mask protest.

“Everyone has the right to protest but it's not peaceful or making change when the consequences are more deaths! that's not democracy it's murder,” they added.

"When your core message is wrong you have no legs to stand on! There's only one Right in this fight against Covid so don't even try to question it! Change your attitude and get with the times.

"BLM protests are for the greater good and have made world change! (sic)"

