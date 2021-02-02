Jed Mercurio discusses change to plans for series six of Line Of Duty

Line Of Duty creator Jed Mercurio joked it looks like “AC-12 are losing their touch” as it was announced the series will have an extra episode when it returns to screens.

Filming of the sixth series of the hit police thriller began last year, however it had to be paused because of disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The new series will see anti-corruption unit AC-12 take on a new case regarding the senior investigating officer in an unsolved murder case.

Responding to a BBC tweet announcing the new addition, Mercurio said the detectives “weren’t able to close the case… on schedule so we had to give them an extra hour”.

Actors Martin Compston, Adrian Dunbar and Vicky McClure will all return, alongside newcomers Shalom Brune-Franklin, Perry Fitzpatrick, Andi Osho and Prasanna Puwanarajah.

A tweet from the BBC press office which revealed an extra episode is being added to the new series said: “Listen up, fellas. When the gaffer asks for more, you better deliver.”

Looks like AC-12 are losing their touch. @martin_compston @Vicky_McClure #AdrianDunbar weren't able to close the case in #LineofDuty6 on schedule so we had to give them an extra hour. Coming soon @BBCOne @worldprods. https://t.co/ewdeEDQ2w6 — Jed Mercurio (@jed_mercurio) February 2, 2021

It also included a video of Compston and Dunbar’s characters, DS Steve Arnott and Superintendent Ted Hastings respectively, discussing the move.

During a conversation seemingly about a case, Hastings said: “I need more.”

Arnott replied: “How about an extra episode, gaffer?”

Line Of Duty began on the BBC in 2012.

The new series is “coming soon” to BBC One, according to the broadcaster.

PA Media