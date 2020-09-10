Jason Watkins thanks support team who helped after daughter’s sepsis death

An emotional Jason Watkins thanked the counsellors and medical staff who helped him and his wife following the death of their young daughter.

The 53-year-old actor, who plays prime minister Harold Wilson in The Crown, and his wife Clara lost their two-year-old daughter Maude in 2011 to sepsis.

Appearing on The One Show on Thursday, Watkins took part in the programme’s One Big Thank You segment, in which people get a chance to thank those who have made a difference in their lives.

Jason Watkins as Harold Wilson in The Crown (Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix/PA)

Whatsapp Jason Watkins as Harold Wilson in The Crown (Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix/PA)

He said: “Many people may know we lost our daughter Maude some years ago to sepsis and I want to thank just a few people.

“I’m going to forget people now but I want to thank my friend Matt, and Mark Peters.

“I would like to thank Susie and Nicky from their bereavement group. I would like to thank Anne Chalmers from her group.

“I would like to thank Tony Lee, the psychologist who helped us through that terrible, terrible time.”

Watkins reminded viewers that this Sunday is World Sepsis Day, and said he would be cycling from London’s Richmond Park to Box Hill in Surrey and back to raise awareness.

“I’ve been training like a maniac but it will still hurt,” he said.

Co-hosts Alex Jones and Gethin Jones praised Watkins, with the former telling him: “Beautifully done, Jason.”

Watkins paid tribute to his daughter at the 2015 Baftas while accepted the award for leading actor for his role in The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies.

He said at the time: “If there is a reason why I’m standing here it is because of our Maudie, so thank you.”

With his drama The Crown up for the Emmys, @Jason__Watkins is set for award season. In his living room. Virtual cheers 🥂#TheOneShow pic.twitter.com/5OIHEPk8tu — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) September 10, 2020

The Crown is nominated in the outstanding drama series category at the Primetime Emmy Awards later this month, with winners accepting their gongs virtually from their homes.

Watkins said of the ceremony: “Netflix sent us some champagne glasses and a bottle of champagne and encouraged us to put our gear on and we’re just going to have a toast.

“So it’s quite nice because it’s quite a family, The Crown, so it will be nice to see everybody and celebrate quite a big thing. So we’re all connecting for the night and raising a glass.”

PA Media