Jason Watkins jokes he is a ‘shoo-in’ to play Chris Whitty in the future

The Crown’s Jason Watkins has joked that he is a “shoo-in” to play Chris Whitty in a future TV programme about the Covid-19 outbreak.

The actor made the comment as he shared side-by-side images of him and the chief medical officer for England, who has been thrust into public consciousness as the UK responds to the pandemic.

In the photos, in which the men are both wearing dark suits and maroon ties, the pair appear to bear some resemblance to each other.

The photos were originally posted by another social media user who wrote: “When all this is over, my money is on Jason Watkins being asked to play the role of Chris Whitty in a TV adaptation.

“This is meant as a compliment to both men.”

Footage of Prof Whitty speaking in television adverts and press conferences has been broadcast to millions of homes across the UK as the Government and the NHS grapples with its response to the virus.

Watkins has also starred as Tim Ifield in Line Of Duty and won a Bafta for his lead role in The Lost Honour Of Christopher Jefferies.

