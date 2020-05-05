Jason Manford says he was turned down for a job at Tesco

Jason Manford has said he was turned down for a job at Tesco.

The comedian said on social media that he applied for a job as a driver when he had been made “recently unemployed” as he “wanted to feel useful”.

He joked that he is “absolutely livid”, adding: “I was only trying to do my bit.

“I hope the better person got and enjoys the job, I’ll be watching.”

The 38-year-old said he had submitted his application earlier on in the coronavirus pandemic “when it looked like supermarkets etc were going to need thousands of extra hands”.

He added: “I even signed my CV off ‘Previous experience: comedian. So I know it’s all in the delivery’.

“Still nothing!”

After another social media user joked that he would “do anything to get out of the house”, Manford joked: “Oh don’t get me wrong, my extracurricular volunteer work is a purely selfish way of having an hour to myself.”

He also shared an image of a smashed jar lying on his kitchen floor, saying: “All it takes is one look at my social media to know why I didn’t get the Tesco job.”

According to the screenshot of the rejection letter he shared online, Manford had applied to work at a Tesco Express in Wilmslow, Cheshire.

The letter said: “We appreciate your interest to work for Tesco during these unprecedented times and thank you for your application for the customer assistant – convenience.

“Regrettably we are unable to progress your application forward this time as the vacancy is now closed.”

Tesco has been contacted for comment.

