Jason Donovan latest star to join Dancing On Ice line-up

Jason Donovan has been announced as the fifth celebrity contestant to join Dancing On Ice.

The Australian actor and singer, 52, shot to fame in playing Scott Robinson in Neighbours before launching a music career in 1988.

He has appeared in a series of musicals, famously playing the lead role in Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in the early 1990s in the West End.

Confirming the news on ITV’s This Morning, Donovan said: “Skating is all about balance and confidence. I’ve done a little bit of skating in my youth, in Australia, surprisingly in the heat of an Australian summer.

“I’ve surfed, I’ve skied a lot so I guess I’ll bring a little bit of that confidence.”

He added: “My daughter Molly is very excited about me doing shapes on the dancefloor, or maybe not… depending on how it goes!”

He joins soap actress Faye Brookes, presenter Denise Van Outen, Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant and broadcaster Myleene Klass in the line-up.

More celebrities will be announced for the show, which returns to ITV in the new year.

Klass, who was the first star to be unveiled, announced the news on Instagram, saying: “Guess who won’t be holding the coats at the side of the rink anymore! I am so, so excited to be joining the cast of Dancing On Ice.

“My girls have always wanted me to do this but I’ve always been too scared someone will skate over my fingers!

“Anyway, I want to make them proud and show them I’m up for a challenge when completely out of my comfort zone but most of all, I want a bum like JLo.”

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will return as presenters and the expert panel of Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo will resume their roles as judges.

PA Media