Jane Fonda among the famous faces included in BBC 100 Women list

Actress Jane Fonda is among those to feature on the BBC 100 Women list (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Actress Jane Fonda and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin are two of the high-profile names on the BBC 100 Women list celebrating inspirational and influential people from around the world.

The theme of this year’s collection focused on how women led change in 2020 and it features scientists, public health experts, cultural figures, politicians and healthcare workers.

The list features a combination of recognisable names and “unsung heroes”, according to the BBC.

Jane Fonda has been a prominent voice for environmental issues and the rights of women (Anthony Harvey/PA)

Oscar-winning star Fonda was included in recognition for her work campaigning for women’s rights, as well as her protests on climate change.

She has regularly spoken out about environmental issues and last year she was arrested during a climate change protest in Washington DC.

Marin leads a coalition government in Finland formed of parties which are all helmed by women.

Michelle Yeoh was one of a number of actresses on the list (Ian West/PA)

Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh, who starred in Marvel’s first Asian-led superhero film Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, is also included.

Bollywood actress Mahira Khan was named on the list for speaking out against sexual violence.

Syrian filmmaker Waad Al-Kateab, who made the war documentary For Sama, was another prominent name to feature in the collection.

Astronaut Kathy Sullivan, transgender model Lea T, Hong Kong democracy campaigner Agnes Chow and Chinese author Fang Fang are also named on the list.

PA Media