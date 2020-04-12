Jamie Oliver joined by Hollywood A-lister in Channel 4 cooking series

Oprah Winfrey makes a surprise appearance on Jamie Oliver’s new cooking show.

The TV chef, 44, and Winfrey cooked Singapore noodles together virtually as part of his new Channel 4 series titled Jamie: Keep Cooking And Carry On.

The series was created in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and sees the Naked Chef star showing recipes featuring “simple ingredients”.

In a short video clip, Oliver says: “So I wanted to do this cookery show to try and inspire you lovely people and the reality is you lovely guys have been inspiring me.

“You’ve been sharing your pictures online and I can see what you’re doing, it’s amazing, and there’s people cooking that have never cooked before.

“Even Oprah Winfrey got in contact. She asked to have a little cook-a-long all the way from California…”.

Winfrey can be seen in a kitchen with a plate of food, and Oliver tells her: “Go on girl. You smashed it.”

He ends the video saying: “Guys we’re all in the same position, we’re just trying to make the best of it, so let’s do this.

Jamie’s Keep Cooking & Carry On airs on Channel 4 tomorrow at 5.30pm

PA Media