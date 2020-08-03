Jamie Laing congratulates Strictly on Bafta win

Jamie Laing has congratulated Strictly Come Dancing on its Bafta TV win (Ian West/PA)

Jamie Laing has congratulated Strictly Come Dancing on its Bafta TV Awards win.

The BBC show picked up the entertainment programme award during Friday’s virtual ceremony, beating competition including The Voice and The Greatest Dancer.

Made In Chelsea star Laing, 31, was on the line-up for the most recent series of Strictly but was forced to pull out due to an injury.

His replacement, former Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher, went on to win the show with their professional dancer partner Oti Mabuse.

Writing on Instagram, Laing said: “I want to say a huge congratulations to the @bbcstrictly team, the dancers the contestants, the people who watched, everyone involved for winning a BAFTA.”

And he made a tongue-in-cheek remark about his own contribution to the series, adding: “Even though I’d like to think my appearance on the show before having the quickest exit in history helped win, I sadly don’t quite believe that would be the truth!! Congratulations guys – you deserved it!!”

After Strictly won the Bafta – the second time it has taken the entertainment programme award – the show’s judges thanked the contestants, pro dancers and fans.

Shirley Ballas gave thanks to the celebrities who “throw themselves into the world of Strictly”.

And Bruno Tonioli added: “The biggest thank you goes to all of you, our viewers, without you we would not be here and we hope to keep you entertained and happy for many years to come.”

The next series of Strictly will take place later this year but will be shorter than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

