Jamie Laing addresses possible future on I’m A Celebrity following Strictly exit

Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing has thrown his hat into the ring to appear on this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The reality TV star, 30, was last week forced to drop out of Strictly Come Dancing after tearing a ligament in his foot during recording for the series launch.

Now he has said he is ready to take part in other flagship reality shows including I’m A Celebrity and Dancing On Ice.

Jamie Laing and Oti Mabuse during the Strictly series launch (Kieron McCarron/BBC/PA)

During an appearance on ITV’s This Morning, Laing addressed whether he would seek to appear on other reality shows in the coming months.

Asked by co-presenter Phillip Schofield whether he could skate, he replied: “Can I skate? Hey, there we go. Ready for it.”

He added: “Oh, the jungle, let me do all of them. Just one to the next.”

Laing also recalled the moment he injured his foot during the launch episode’s group dance.

He said: “I slid into the wonderful Oti (Mabuse) and popped up in the air like a jack in the box. It felt like someone had hit me on the back of the foot with a belt. It’s like stepping on glass.

“I grabbed Oti and said, ‘Oti, something has happened in my foot’. And she just went, ‘Dance!’.

“With those dancers they go through pains and struggles the entire time.

“Being British, you just smile and just go through the entire thing. You can see I am not quite entirely here. That’s me at 10% so imagine me at 100%.”

He said he had visited four different foot specialists, all of whom told him he would have to pull out of the competition.

Jamie Laing has been replaced by Kelvin Fletcher (BBC/PA)

Laing was replaced by Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher, who will make his debut during the first live show of the series, paired with professional dancer Mabuse.

“It’s quite an upsetting thing,” Laing added.

“When you are in a show like that it becomes a bit of a bubble. When that gets taken away from you in terms of an injury it’s upsetting.

“I just wanted to be Madonna. I just wanted to dance.”

The live episodes of Strictly Come Dancing will begin on September 21.

PA Media