James Nesbitt back on ‘daddy duty’ after partner has baby with another man while pair were on a break

James Nesbitt and Katy Gleadhill pictured at an awards ceremony in 2019 (Getty).

Actor James Nesbitt (58) is helping to raise his girlfriend’s new baby after she conceived a child with another man while they were on a break, it has been reported.

The Cold Feet star briefly split up with actress Katy Gleadhill (40) two years ago when she revealed she wanted a baby before she turned 40, according to The Sun.

The newspaper claims she then got pregnant by someone else, who is registered as the father, before giving birth to a daughter last year.

However, it’s understood the pair are growing close again and James has rolled up his sleeves to get hands on with the one-year-old.

“James is an amazing guy,” a source told The Sun.

“Being with Katy is what matters to him and he understands the baby is part of that.

'Most men probably think their nappy-changing days are behind them by 58 but he's getting stuck in again.

'It's definitely a very modern set-up but everyone is happy and that's all that matters.'

The Coleraine native, who revealed that he had been secretly living with alopecia in 2021, already has two children – Peggy and Mary – with his ex-wife Sonia Forbes-Adams.

The couple were married for 22 years before their split in 2013.

James and Katy were first seen together in 2015 after she joined the star at a string of showbiz parties including the Baftas.

Despite his insistence that she was not his girlfriend, Katy astonishingly claimed that she was married to the actor when a bouncer turned her away from the BBC Sports Personality of the Year bash at Belfast later in the same year.

It was all the more surprising given that Nesbitt was still a year away from divorcing his estranged wife two years after they had separated.

Katy was eventually ushered inside, where she was heard reprimanding her famous boyfriend for leaving her outside “for half an hour”.

The insider, who has spoken to The Sun, insisted that even though the choice to have a child was taken by Katy on her own when they weren't together, James cares about her and wants to now help.

“He cares about her and they remain close, so he has been taking on some ‘daddy duties’ even though the decision to have a child was an entirely independent one taken by the mother at a time when they weren’t together,” they told The Sun.

“Jimmy is an open-minded, modern man who is happy for Kate.

“He now wants to do all he can to assist.

“He doesn’t see the background to her pregnancy as any of his business and knows that the independent route she has taken is one which an increasing number of women are taking.

“Jimmy couldn’t be more pleased for her or more understanding.”

Katy has previously taken small roles in Wire In The Blood and Titanic Town, as well as BBC Radio 4 drama series Two Doors Down.

James’ most notable roles include playing Adam Williams in hit ITV series Cold Feet and Tommy Murphy in BBC police drama Murphy's War.

The actor's representatives have declined to comment.