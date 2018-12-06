James McVey has head for heights in festive Bushtucker trial

Guided by Fleur East, the I’m A Celebrity star was challenged to make his way across the treacherous course, as green ants scurried around inside his clothes.

The Vamps star took on the challenge hours before another celebrity was due to leave the jungle following a public vote.

Morning in camp saw McVey, pop star East and Inbetweeners actress Emily Atack compete to take part in the day’s Bushtucker trial.

James McVey takes on the festive Bushtucker trial (ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Only two contestants were needed and McVey and East were eventually selected by Harry Redknapp to take on the challenge.

Talking in the Bush Telegraph following the football manager’s decision, Atack said: “I kicked up a stink didn’t I? I was like, no, I want to do it. It’s because it’s my time of the month, I’m being vile.”

McVey and East made their way into the jungle in search of the trial arena. Referencing East’s successful record in Bushtucker trials, McVey predicted the pair would secure all six stars, saying: “Let’s go for a full house.”

They joined Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby in the Bushtucker arena, which had been covered in festive decor.

“It’s very Christmassy,” commented East.

The pair were challenged to complete Ding Dong Merrily Up High, which would see McVey manoeuvre a 30-metre high Christmas-themed assault course blindfolded.

Donnelly told them: “As you can see, the stars are attached to presents. Each one you collect is worth a meal for camp.”

Trial Tease: 🎅🎄Nothing says festive like Father Christmas on a high wire with a blindfolded reindeer and a box of green ants! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/nYOV8R2cVd — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) December 6, 2018

In a twist, East was forced to compete dressed as Father Christmas while McVey had to don a suit styled after Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

After the klaxon sounded, signalling the beginning of the challenge, Willoughby commented: “This is the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever seen.”

Directing from below, East called out commands to McVey to stop him from toppling down. In true I’m A Celebrity style, the course contained boxes of green ants, which scurried into McVey’s body suit when he opened them.

On completing the course, and having tossed down his collected stars, East stopped to count their loot. The pair had secured four out of a possible six stars, earning the camp four meals.

One more celebrity will leave the jungle tonight, following Anne Hegerty, Rita Simons, Noel Edmonds, Malique Thompson-Dwyer and Sair Khan.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.

Press Association