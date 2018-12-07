James McVey ‘happy’ to be voted off I’m A Celebrity

James McVey has been voted off I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! after three weeks on the show.

James McVey has been voted off I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! after three weeks on the show.

The Vamps musician was selected to leave the camp after the public vote, with only four now remaining in the jungle.

McVey said he was glad to go out at this stage in the competition because he was finding the jungle tough following the departure of friend Nick Knowles, who he saw as a father figure.

He said: “I’m so happy, it’s been the toughest thing I’ve ever done. I saw Nick as a father figure in this process. When he went it was a massive blow. I’m glad I’m out now, because I missed that.

“I thought I knew who I was before coming in here. I wasn’t a crier before coming in here, and I’ve cried pretty much every day.”

Hearing the sweetest things about James from those that were in the jungle with him has just reinforced to us what an absolute gem he is. Proud would be an understatement ❣️#teamjames #imaceleb — James McVey (@TheVampsJames) December 7, 2018

McVey had been critical of some campmates and their perceived acting up for the cameras, but bonded with Knowles and Harry Redknapp.

He has been reunited with his girlfriend Kirstie, after enjoying a tearful surprise visit from her before his departure from the show.

McVey said he struggled with the jungle cuisine, saying: “I realised that it wasn’t an easy start. It was just that companionship that got me through.

“The jungle diet has served us all well. Your mental health gets stronger. But your body never really gets used to it.”

The musician was not the only one to cry at the sight of a loved on, with Redknapp reduced to tears by a visit from his wife of 54 years, Sandra.

Fleur East had a visit from her sister, John Barrowman from his husband, and Emily Atack from her mother.

The celebrities and their families shared a dance around the campfire during an emotional episode of the show, which left Holly Willoughby weeping as she presented it.

Press Association