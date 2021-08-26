James May aiming to ‘not get fat’ as he announces new Amazon Prime Video series

James May filming his first travelogue for Amazon Prime Video in Japan.

James May will embark on an “epic 4,000-mile fact-finding mission” across the US for a new TV project during which he hopes to “not get fat on American breakfasts”.

The TV presenter, 58, will be “immersing himself completely in the real American way of life to discover its true flavour” for James May: Our Man In The USA, which will air on Amazon Prime Video in 2022.

The travelogue follows the success of Our Man In Japan, a six-part unscripted series during which he travelled across all of the country.

James May's new series in which he will travel across the US follows the success of Our Man in Japan from Amazon Prime Video (picture: Amazon Prime).

James May's new series in which he will travel across the US follows the success of Our Man in Japan from Amazon Prime Video (picture: Amazon Prime).

The former Top Gear presenter said: “I’m setting off with two objectives: To go West, like the settlers and prospectors of old, and not get fat on American breakfasts in the process.

“As a man brought up (raised) on US cop shows and Hollywood films, I still believe that everything in America must be better; from the size of their fridges to the uncanny alignment of their teeth. But is it?”

During the new series, which will premiere in more than 240 countries and territories, he will journey from Cape Cod to Seattle, with stops in New York, Detroit, Nashville, New Orleans, Houston, Santa Fe, Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

Dan Grabiner, head of UK Originals for Amazon Studios, said: “Exhilarating as James exploring his own kitchen is, we are thrilled to be getting Our Man back on the road for another adventure.

“Our Man In Japan’s anti-travelogue approach was a hit with Prime Video audiences, and we are so excited to finally be able to reassemble this brilliant team for their next journey.”

May and his former Top Gear co-stars Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond also front The Grand Tour for Amazon Prime Video.