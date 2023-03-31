James Kavanagh says ‘there’ll definitely be shifting’ on new TV show Grá ar an Trá

James Kavanagh has said there’s a new “appetite” for love, as he prepares to host Virgin Media’s new show, Grá ar an Trá.

The series will follow twelve singletons in a quest to find love while learning the Irish language. The ‘couple with the most focail’ will walk away with a grand prize of €10,000.

While not a Gaeilgeoir himself, the well-known influencer hopes his enthusiasm to embrace the Irish language makes him the perfect ‘Man an Tí’.

“I’m buzzing. It’s a show that is very me. When I was in school, I was always a matchmaker, so this has come full circle,” he said.

“We’re starting filming in May and we’re looking for our last applicants over the next week or so. They’ve been really strong; a lot of people are looking for love.

“I think it’s because we missed out on three years of it due to Covid, a lot of people missed out on meeting people properly.

“I think there’s such an appetite for grá now, a show like this is really going to do well I think. You never know with Irish people, there’ll definitely be shifting.”

The show has two aims, the first being for Irish singletons to find love, and the second being to encourage people to speak the Irish language.

“Given the size of the country, there’ll be one or two people who know each other, people who’ve been with each other or knows someone who knows someone who’s been with them,” James said.

“It’s not going to be all as gaeilge. I’ve the cúpla focail, but I’m not fluent. Everyone will be able to understand it and get involved. It’s like a grown-up gaeltacht really.

“We’ll have different events and activities like cèilidh and all sorts. The idea of the show is that the couple with the most focail are crowned the winners.

“We’ll be very much involved with everyone, helping people along and we’re there to listen to people’s stories as well.

“I’m so excited to meet everyone and hear where they are in their love life and give people advice. We’re there as the guides.

“It’s so important to encourage people to use their cúpla focail and keep the language alive in a very natural, easy way.

“I have to brush up on some chat up lines so stay tuned. I already know ‘an bhfuil tú go maith, mar tá tú ag féachaint go maith’.

“There’ll be a lot of passion and a lot of grá. Hopefully, we’ll see a lot of GAA shorts. I think that’s necessary,” James said.