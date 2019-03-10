James Jordan tipped to win Dancing On Ice final

Three celebrities will battle it out to be crowned champion of this year’s Dancing On Ice.

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro James Jordan is favourite to win the competition, against Love Islander Wes Nelson and X Factor singer Saara Aalto.

Gemma Collins sparked headlines early on in the ITV series, presented by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, falling on the ice in dramatic fashion.

The Towie star says that she will return for the final after being booted off the show in the sixth week, saying: “I’m going to skate like it’s the last day of my life.”

Jordan recently told how his gruelling training hours have seen him return to peak fitness, dropping from 95 kg to just 80 kg.

Final of @dancingonice tomorrow❤️❤️🌟It’s just crazy how much everybody’s improved in 5 months and We’ve learnt a new skill that will stay with us for the rest of our lives❤️🙏🏼 We are all winners now, delivering an amazing show for you all tomorrow. 🌟 so proud of all of us😊🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ATJjQs9zn9 — Saara Aalto (@saaraaalto) March 9, 2019

And Rupert Adams, spokesman for bookmaker William Hill, said of the celebrity: “Clearly James Jordan is the best skater and as a result he will be hard to beat.

“That said, there could be a backlash as a number of people think James has an unfair advantage being a professional dancer.”

Dancing On Ice: The Final airs on Sunday on ITV at 6pm.

Press Association