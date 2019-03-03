James Jordan was lost for words as he was awarded four perfect 10s for his Dancing On Ice semi-final routine.

James Jordan scores four perfect 10s on Dancing On Ice semi-final

The former Strictly dancer looked stunned as he received 40 out of 40 from the judges Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Jason Gardiner.

The arena was lit up gold to celebrate his achievement.

“I’m not often speechless, I’m normally quite gobby,” he said.

Gardiner said Jordan provided a “goosebump moment” and that it was the most “masterful” solo skate so far.

"The most masterful solo skate we've ever had" 💖 @The_JamesJordan and @AlexandraLukasz absolutely stunned judges and audience alike tonight, scoring them a 40/40! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/uQcsiNxm2r — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) March 3, 2019

Banjo said it went “beyond impressive and into inspiring”.

Four people remain in the ITV competition – Jordan, Wes Nelson, Saara Aalto and Brian McFadden.

Each will skate twice on Sunday night, before one person is eliminated.

Nelson earned a mark of 37.5 for his first skate, while Aalto received 35 and McFadden earned 33.5 out of 40.

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV.

Press Association