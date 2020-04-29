James Jordan offers update on father’s coronavirus recovery

James Jordan’s father has been discharged from hospital after being treated for coronavirus.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional, 42, said his father was “doing much better” after returning home.

He contracted the virus while receiving treatment for a stroke.

Jordan also shared a recent photo of his father holding his daughter, Ella, when she was two days old.

Jordan said in a post on Instagram: “Finally some good news for my family. Last night my dad was sent home as the doctors feel at this stage he will recover quicker in familiar surroundings.

“He’s doing so much better and he’s feeling very positive.

“I wanted to say a massive thank you to Ali, Kayleigh, Isabelle and Luke who my dad said not only looked after him but went above and beyond their job. He said they were so lovely to him. I THANK YOU FOR THAT xxx

“Lastly, this picture was taken before his first stroke when my baby Ella was just 2 days old. CAN’T WAIT TO SEE HIM AND MY MUM HOLD MY BABY AGAIN.”

Jordan’s father was treated in hospital this March after having a stroke.

He later suffered a second stroke and returned to hospital, subsequently contracting coronavirus and an infection while being treated.

Just when you think things couldnât get any worse!

After being in hospital for nearly 2 weeks after his stroke my dad has now tested positive to coronavirus😢



He is also fighting an infection he recently got in his arm (Cellulitis)



God, please give my dad a break 🙏



StayAtHome — James Jordan (@The_JamesJordan) April 16, 2020

He and his wife Ola, who got pregnant after IVF, announced the arrival of their child in February last year.

