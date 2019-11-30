James Haskell branded the I’m A Celebrity campsite “a circus of stupidity” after clashing with Andrew Maxwell over one of the day’s challenges.

James Haskell and Andrew Maxwell clash in the I’m A Celebrity campsite

The morning after Adele Roberts became the first star to be eliminated from the ITV show, Roman Kemp and Jacqueline Jossa went to see Kiosk Kev at the Outback Shack.

They had to choose between bringing either lemonade or ice lollies back to the campsite, and settled on the latter.

Comedian Andrew Maxwell (Ian West/PA)

However, first the other celebrities would have to answer a question correctly.

Over the telephone, Kiosk Kev asked Kate Garraway what percentage of adults think that a “stiff upper lip” is generally a good thing.

They had to choose between answer a) which was 37%, or b) which was 57%.

Haskell took charge and told the campsite to vote with a show of hands.

Feeling they were being rushed, Garraway said: “James we’ve got nothing else to do – it’s OK.”

Visibly stressed, Haskell replied: “Well you just keep asking the same question. Put your hand up for 37%.”

With tensions rising in the campsite, Haskell and Maxwell clashed again later that day.

Haskell refused to drop the point, saying to Maxwell: “It irritates the piss out of me because it’s that simple. Explain the question, answer the question a or b – it’s a circus of stupidity.

“I can’t do it. I’m too intelligent and too switched on.

The stars of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (ITV)

“Just put your hands right up, let someone count them, right the majority win, shut up and let’s move on.”

Maxwell replied: “Yeah but move on to what? That’s my point.”

But Haskell said: “The food, the sooner you have the answer, the sooner they turn back up.”

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.

PA Media