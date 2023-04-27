James Corden to host final episode of The Late Late Show

James Corden is set to host his final episode of The Late Late Show after more than eight years at the reins of the US talk show.

The British comedian has said he will be “a mess” after ending his tenure, but is determined to remember it as “something that has been the most amazing time of my life”.

Corden has become a household name in the US and has rubbed shoulders with countless Hollywood stars since taking up hosting duties in 2015.

He has put his own stamp on the show through popular segments including Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts and Carpool Karaoke.

The latter, which sees him “drive to work” with the help of musical stars, has produced multiple viral moments and seen appearances from some of the industry’s biggest names.

Guests have included Sir Paul McCartney, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Justin Bieber, Stevie Wonder, Mariah Carey and Adele.

Adele, a long-time friend of Corden’s, will return to the car for the final instalment of Carpool Karaoke, due to air as an hour-long special before the main show on Thursday.

A previously released clip showed the two become emotional as they looked back on their years of friendship and career milestones.

Other guests confirmed for Thursday’s final episode are One Direction star Harry Styles and US actor and comedian Will Ferrell.

The final run of shows has featured the typical run of stars including return visits from the likes of Josh Gad, Gal Gadot, Mila Kunis, the Jonas Brothers and Billie Eilish.

Speaking on the show at the start of the week, Corden reiterated that his time as host had been “a privilege”.

“I’m really, really just trying to keep it together, realise what a privilege it is to say goodbye in the manner we are right now and just say it’s completely right,” he said.

“This is the right time … to just take life and just shake it up and that is a privilege.

“I’m determined to enjoy these four shows and not think of it as something that is sad, but to remember it as something that has been the most amazing time of my life.”

Corden has said he plans to return to the UK to spend more time with his family.

His final episode of The Late Late Show will air on Thursday on US network CBS.