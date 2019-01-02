James Buckley responds to criticism over Inbetweeners reunion show

Inbetweeners star James Buckley has said he feels “pretty hated” after a number of fans complained due to confusion over the sitcom’s reunion show.

The actor and his co-stars from the popular programme took part in a 10th anniversary special called Fwends Reunited on Channel 4 on New Year’s Day.

It was billed as a two-hour studio show hosted by Jimmy Carr celebrating its most memorable moments.

Some viewers were left disappointed due to misunderstanding the premise of the show, with many mistakenly thinking it was to be a new one-off episode.

Buckley, who played Jay in the series, tweeted: “Feeling pretty hated right now.

“Im sorry to anyone who feels let down with last nights show. Im especially upset as it really is the fans that made the inbetweeners a success, it certainly wasnt me.”

He added he “might do an explanation video” on YouTube or “leave it and move on”.

His co-star Blake Harrison, who played Neil, tweeted: “So, 2019 off to a good start.”

Many fans had taken to social media to air their upset when the programme aired, with one writing: “Did anyone else think this inbetweeners reunion was going to be an actual episode not an interview, I’m fuming.”

Another said: “This inbetweeners ‘reunion’ has been on for 6 minutes and is already the most disappointing thing to happen in 2019.”

“All they had to do is write an hour long episode about a school reunion and everyone would’ve been happy. But NO, we get this rubbish. #Inbetweeners,” one wrote.

Others were baffled as to how there had been such confusion over the programme.

One fan tweeted: “do some people have no common sense or just can’t read it’s been said that the inbetweeners reunion many times that it was a reunion and not a new ep, stop moaning”.

The sitcom about four hapless sixth-form pupils and their often cringeworthy and misguided capers originally ran on E4 for three series from 2008 until 2010.

It focused on Will McKenzie, played by Simon Bird, a socially awkward newcomer to the fictional Rudge Park Comprehensive, who befriends sensitive Simon (Joe Thomas), sex-mad Jay and dim-witted Neil.

The Inbetweeners was a huge success both critically and with audiences, winning a Bafta TV Award and a British Comedy Award.

It went on to spawn two spin-off films.

Press Association