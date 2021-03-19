James Bond meets Catherine Tate’s ‘0075’ character Nan during Comic Relief

James Bond met Catherine Tate’s Nan “0075” character Nan during Comic Relief.

Daniel Craig and the comedian appeared together in a sketch during Friday’s BBC One fundraiser.

The clip began with Tate’s foul-mouthed character Nan cleaning an office in MI6 while listening to Diana Ross’ song I’m Coming Out.

The name's Tate. Catherine Tate.



That's right: the nation's favourite foul-mouthed nan meets @007 himself, in an instant #RedNoseDay classic. pic.twitter.com/aqlZaNIHGf — Comic Relief (@comicrelief) March 19, 2021

“I’m coming out, I’ve had my vaccine jab, I’ve been indoors too long,” she sang to the tune of the song.

She then accidentally presses a button which triggers a video call to Craig’s character, who introduced himself by saying: “Bond. James Bond.”

Nan replied: “Well make up your mind, son. Why are you introducing yourself backwards?”

Expand Close Catherine Tate (Ian West/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Catherine Tate (Ian West/PA)

Discussing the pandemic, she added: “It’s great being out, I lick people’s faces now just because I can.

“You don’t realise how much you miss those interactions until it’s gone.”

The sketch ends with Nan being revealed as a villain.

She told Bond: “It’s me, 0075. I have got a bus pass and a licence to watch the BBC and I have finally caught up with you.”

Referencing Nan’s famous catchphrase, he responded: “What a liberty.”

PA Media