Jake Quickenden pulls out of DOI show after breaking bone in neck

Jake Quickenden has been forced to pull out of the Dancing On Ice Christmas show after breaking a bone in his neck.

The Hollyoaks actor won the ITV show in 2018 and was due to return to the ice for the festive special.

He said on Twitter that he was “gutted” to be missing the programme.

Devastated I’ve had to pull out of @dancingonice Christmas show, I’ve broken a bone in my neck and I won’t have time to heal and the medical team think it’s too dangerous and to much of a rush to try and take part!!! Gutted — Jake Quickenden (@JakeQuickenden) November 13, 2019

Unfortunately due to an existing injury, and on medical grounds, @JakeQuickenden will no longer be able to participate in #DancingOnIce at Christmas. We wish you a speedy recovery Jake! 💕 https://t.co/Pj9J7zlTpO — Dancing On Ice (@dancingonice) November 13, 2019

Earlier this month Quickenden revealed that he had spent six hours in hospital after slipping and hitting his head when he jumped into a pool in Bali.

Sharing a picture of a cut on his head, he wrote: “It resulted in 25 stitches, a CT scan and X-rays on my neck, which luckily all came back OK, oh and a really nice bald patch.”

