Jade Thirlwall partners with Unicef to learn about war in Yemen

Jade Thirlwall has partnered with Unicef UK to learn more about the ongoing conflict in Yemen.

The grandfather of the Little Mix star, who was born in South Shields in Tyne and Wear, moved to the UK in 1943 from Yemen.

Thirlwall met with 17-year-old Somaya, who is from Yemen, to discuss the civil war, life for young women and girls, and the work children’s charity Unicef is doing in the country.

A must-watch conversation between @LittleMix star and UNICEF UK supporter, Jade Thirlwall and 17-year-old Somaya from Yemen.



Thank you Jade for shining a light on the situation in Yemen and a big thank you to Somaya for sharing her experiences💙https://t.co/iyPHSG1fxv — UNICEF UK (@UNICEF_uk) March 25, 2021

Thirlwall said: “It was a pleasure to speak to Somaya and I am grateful to Unicef UK for giving us the opportunity to have such a special conversation.

“It is so important to hear from the people who are impacted by the conflict in Yemen and Somaya is the perfect example of a determined, remarkable young woman doing all she can to give a voice to the children who have been impacted.

“The coronavirus pandemic has showed us that now, more than ever, we need to care for each other.

“Somaya’s wish for a future where every child can fulfil their dreams and potential was inspirational, and I am honoured to use my platform to amplify her story.”

Somaya said: “I hope that the war and coronavirus will end soon so we can return to our normal lives.

“I hope that kids in the future will not suffer like we do, and peace will find its way back. That is my hope for Yemen.

“We sometimes lose hope, but I know things will get better and I am grateful for what I do have.

“I am in my last year of school and lucky to have the opportunity to get an education, while many other girls in Yemen enter early marriages or are made to stay at home.”

To donate to Unicef’s appeal for children in Yemen, visit unicef.org.uk/yemen.

PA Media