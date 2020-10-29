Jacqui Smith gives update on her next Strictly performance

Jacqui Smith has hinted at what she and Anton Du Beke have planned for their next Strictly Come Dancing performance, saying there will be “a bit of shouting”.

The former home secretary will be performing the samba in the next instalment of the BBC celebrity dancing competition.

The pair finished at the bottom of the judges’ leaderboard last week.

Smith told sister programme It Takes Two: “This week, there’s going to be a bit of shouting.”

Smith added: “I may or may not be going up in the air.”

Du Beke said they would be going “full Vegas”.

“We might have a feather fan, we might have a bit of elevation at the end,” he added.

Smith said she is “loving” the experience of appearing on the show.

“I’m living my best life, I couldn’t have a better partner,” she said.

“We laugh a lot of the time, when I’m not swearing and he’s not telling me off and, in fact, even then we laugh.”

She added: “I have often said, you get to your late 50s, sometimes people thing, ‘Is that the end of your adventures?’

“No. This has been a brilliant adventure and I couldn’t have shared it with a better person.”

