Jacques O’Neill promises to bring ‘good vibes’ to Love Island villa

Jacques O’Neill has left Castleford Tigers to go into the Love Island villa (PA)

Professional rugby player Jacques O’Neill said he will bring “laughs” and “good vibes” to the Love Island villa as the ITV2 dating series confirmed he was the latest contestant looking for romance.

The 23-year-old from Cumbria is reportedly the ex-partner of former Liverpool striker Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma, who has been in the series since it began last week.

In the teaser for Sunday night’s episode of the show at the end of Friday’s programme, Gemma can be heard saying: “Oh my god, that’s my ex-boyfriend.”

Asked why he was single in an interview released by the show, O’Neill, who underwent surgery for a hamstring injury, said: “I split up with my ex and then I was seeing someone else.

“I was concentrating so much on my rugby and then I had that injury. I think it needs to be the right person, at the right time.”

On what he could bring to the show, O’Neill said: “I’ll bring laughs. I’m very straight up – I don’t beat around the bush. Just good vibes.”

His entrance into the villa will shake up the series even further, after Gemma was stolen from Davide by Luca during Friday’s recoupling.

O’Neill, who said he would be most likely to take a date for a walk rather than dinner or drinks to “see what she’s about”, added that he falls in love “quick” and “I literally know if they’re going to be my girlfriend within a week. I fall pretty quick”.

The sportsman said he was a good catch because “I’m loyal, I’m respectful and I’ve got good manners. I’ll look after someone close to me to the full extent I can”.

He said he would like to have a baby “in two or three years”, adding: “I think I’d be good with babies too, they’d be good looking wouldn’t they?”

Castleford Tigers confirmed the release of hooker O’Neill on Friday, but said they have the first option to re-sign him if he wants to resume his rugby league career.

Meanwhile, Liam Llewellyn will give his first live interview on Sunday night’s episode of Love Island Aftersun after he made a shock exit on Friday night.

Liam made the decision to leave the villa after just four days of being on the programme, telling his fellow islanders: “Obviously we all came here for the same reason but I haven’t really been feeling I have been giving 100% Liam.

“I know what 100% Liam looks like and I am miles off that.”

Love Island continues Sunday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.