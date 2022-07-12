Love Island star Jacques O’Neill has left the villa after his romance with Paige Thorne ended.

In a explosive episode tonight viewers will see an emotional Jacques tell his fellow contestants his reasons for leaving the villa.

A Love Island spokesperson said: “Jacques has made the decision to leave the villa.

“He will explain his reasons to the Islanders during tonight’s episode. We fully support his decision and look forward to seeing what’s next for Jacques.”

The TV personality made the decision to quit the show, just hours after bombshell Adam Collard made it clear he wanted to get to know Paige in the villa.

A teaser for tonight’s episode hinted at more drama for the couple, as Jacques branded bombshell Adam as “a f**king nothing” during a heated argument.

Read More

The rugby ace, who previously dated fellow contestant Gemma Owen, had been coupled up with Paige Thorne over the past few weeks, but their relationship has been on the rocks since he returned from Casa Amor last week.

Both came back from Casa Amor single, but their reunion quickly turned sour when bombshell Cheyanne revealed that she grown close to Jacques while Paige was away.

Paige was heartbroken after finding out about the scandal and confronted Jacques about his actions, to which he reminded her that they were both still technically “single” and could crack on with new girls if he wanted to.

Video of the Day

However, Jacques later felt remorse for his actions and agreed that Paige “deserves better”, breaking down in tears and vowing to make it up to her.

Despite sleeping in the “doghouse” over the past few nights, Jacques was keen to win Paige back and left her a note reading “Miss you honey buns” on her bed.

He then penned her an emotional letter and read it to her at the firepit and the pair later shared a kiss, signalling that their romance was back on track.

But things went south once again after bombshell Adam Collard, who is the first Islander to appear on the show twice, waltzed into the villa on Monday night and showed interest in Paige.

Their latest fight comes after Gemma Owen, who previously dated Jacques in the outside world, told him: “He [Adam] has been proper slagging you off.”

Then speaking to Paige in the garden, he said: “Has Adam been slagging me off? Who the f**k is he? He’s just another geezer who’s already been on the show. He’s f*****g nothing mate.”

Earlier in Monday’s episode, Paige enjoyed a chat with Adam before she later confessed in the beach hut that she found him “fit”.

She told the cameras about Adam: “He’s so fit. No I’m not going to lie, he is very fit.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player.