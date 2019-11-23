Jacqueline Jossa weeps after learning of her fate in I’m A Celebrity

Jacqueline Jossa burst into tears when she learned she had been chosen to do the next Bushtucker Trial in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

The ex-EastEnders star was voted by the public to do the trial, along with former footballer Ian Wright.

The celebrities learned of their fate from hosts Ant and Dec during the live portion of Saturday’s episode of the jungle-based show.

Your votes mean @jacquelineMjos and @IanWright0 will be facing the Crevice of Cruelty tomorrow! Do you think they'll make a good team? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/FA3oNftTqr — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 23, 2019

Jossa, 27, put her head in her hands as she cried, and said: “I don’t want to do anymore man.”

Called the Crevice of Cruelty, Jossa and Wright will have to complete the challenge in an underground cavern.

The trial will air live on Sunday’s show.

Jossa was previously chosen in a public vote to face a trial called Snake Hotel, where she and Myles Stephenson had 10 minutes to hunt down stars hidden inside a snake-infested building.

The soap star, best known for playing Lauren Branning in EastEnders, has also had to join in a handful of other compulsory challenges along with her campmates, including one called Face Your Fear.

She had to put her head into a clear helmet filled with spiders, the critters chosen for her by viewers.

Earlier in the episode, Jossa shed tears when receiving her luxury item of a pillow printed with pictures of her children.

Jossa – who has daughters Ella, four, and Mia, one, with husband Dan Osborne – said: “I just want to cuddle them so badly, I just want to give them a cuddle and a kiss.”

She and some of her co-stars were given their luxury items after eating a special dinner won from their group trial.

Radio DJ Roman Kemp received a mug with his girlfriend’s face printed on it, and former EastEnders star Cliff Parisi was given his Christmas tree.

Saturday’s episode also saw one of the most gruesome tasks of the series so far.

The 12 campers had to face a stomach-churning trial, in which some of them had to hold critters in their mouths to free their co-stars from a jungle jail.

The challenge saw Wright gingerly hold a huntsman spider between his lips for one minute and Kemp keep a scorpion in his mouth.

The second part of the trial, dubbed The Pest Office, saw others have to eat a jungle “delicacy” if their name was pulled from a hat.

Two eyeballs and some anus later... the Celebs are finally united! #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/LJJ3vmRqFf — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 23, 2019

James Haskell and Caitlyn Jenner were the first to be picked, and they each had to eat a cow’s eye.

Nadine Coyle and Adele Roberts were then picked to eat a cow’s anus, both of them retching and struggling but ultimately succeeding.

The trial was a success as the celebrities won 12 out of 12 stars, meaning they won a full feast to eat back at camp.

Haskell was voted as camp leader by his campmates in the episode, and he picked Jossa to be his deputy.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.

PA Media