Jacqueline Jossa posts cryptic message while husband Dan Osborne is in CBB house

Jacqueline Jossa has thanked fans for messages of support and said “it’s okay to not be okay” while her husband Dan Osborne is in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Jacqueline Jossa has thanked fans for messages of support and said “it’s okay to not be okay” while her husband Dan Osborne is in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

The former EastEnders star had remained silent while Osborne, who she is reportedly estranged from, takes part in the Channel 5 reality series along with his rumoured flame, ex-Love Island star Gabby Allen.

Earlier this year, while Jossa was pregnant with her second child with Osborne, he was romantically linked to Allen.

The pair denied any relationship other than being friends, and they have spent the last two weeks together in the reality TV show lock-up.

Jossa, 25, went on holiday with her baby daughter Mia, who was born in June, and three-year-old daughter Ella while Osborne, 27, made his debut on the programme.

Seemingly breaking her silence on her partner, Jossa posted on Instagram: “Sometimes it’s okay not to be okay. Sometimes you have to wear your hat and be done with it (I have worn this hat a lot I’m becoming obsessed but I feel it’s not okay for an England Sainsbury’s shop…”

She added: “Thanks for all the lovely messages and support. I’m having lots of family time and currently cuddling my princess Mia and debating weather (sic) I can fit a nap in.”

Jossa, who played Lauren Branning in EastEnders until earlier this year, married Osborne in 2017.

Gabby Allen and Dan Osborne are in the CBB house together (Channel 5)

Osborne was previously a cast member of structured reality show The Only Way Is Essex, from 2013 until 2015.

He made headlines in 2015 when recordings were leaked of him reportedly verbally abusing his ex-partner, the mother of his eldest child, son Teddy.

He and Jossa faced reports of a split earlier this year, and Jossa tweeted that she and Osborne were “dealing with things privately as a team”.

In the latest episode of Celebrity Big Brother, Osborne became upset while telling a housemate that he missed Jossa and his children.

Press Association