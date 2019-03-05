Jack Whitehall has teased Piers Morgan on live TV just days after ridiculing him at the Brit Awards.

Jack Whitehall has teased Piers Morgan on live TV just days after ridiculing him at the Brit Awards.

Jack Whitehall to Piers Morgan: I knew you could take it on your chins

The comedian made a joke about the TV presenter’s “voluptuous breasts and four chins” while hosting the Brits last month.

Chatting to Little Mix about Morgan’s spat with the band over a photoshoot they did nude, he quipped during the ceremony: “Voluptuous breasts and four chins – it must have been like looking in the mirror for him.”

‘It was totally unacceptable… but I knew you’ve got a great sense of humour, and you’d take it on your chins.’@jackwhitehall apologises for fat-shaming @piersmorgan at the BRITs… sort of. pic.twitter.com/X5mRiHtKhx — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 5, 2019

Whitehall came face to face with Morgan on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, but did not apologise.

“It was totally unacceptable … but I knew you’ve got a great sense of humour, and you’d take it on your chins,” he joked.

And he added: “You are my favourite pantomime villain … I just can’t help myself. Maybe I’m obsessed with you.”

Morgan joked: “In this country they don’t like you criticising a national treasure”, to which Whitehall shot back: “You are a regional trinket at best.”

Whitehall’s quip about fathers grabbing “scatter cushions” following Little Mix’s raunchy performance sparked the most complaints from this year’s Brits.

“Raunchy – dads up and down the country awkwardly fumbling for a scatter cushion right now,” Whitehall said.

Press Association