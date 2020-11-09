Jack Whitehall to host this year’s virtual GQ Men of the Year awards

Jack Whitehall on stage at the Brit Awards 2019 at the O2 Arena, London (Victoria Jones/PA)

Comedian and actor Jack Whitehall will host this year’s virtual GQ Men of the Year awards ceremony.

The annual ceremony honours inspirational men and women who the glossy publication says have “shaped the world’s cultural landscape across entertainment, activism, style, sport and more in 2020”.

This year’s ceremony will be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Whitehall said: “I’m thrilled to be hosting this year’s GQ Awards for the first time and joining GQ to celebrate the achievements of all those being honoured.

“I’m excited to host the ceremony virtually and look forward to an entertaining and memorable evening during this unprecedented time.”

The publication’s editor Dylan Jones said: “We are delighted to welcome Jack Whitehall to host the 23rd annual GQ Men Of The Year Awards in a virtual setting.

“I have no doubt Jack’s passion and humour will make for a fun and uplifting evening as we celebrate this year’s winners.”

The ceremony will see people honoured in categories ranging from breakthrough actress and solo artist to humanitarian and more.

Last year’s ceremony, held at London’s Tate Modern, saw Stormzy take home the prize for solo artist of the year for the second time.

The 2019 event was hosted by Welsh actor Michael Sheen and also saw sport star David Beckham receive the editor’s special award from GQ’s Jones.

This year’s GQ Awards, in association with Hugo Boss, will be available to view on YouTube on November 26 from 8pm.

